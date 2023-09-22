Wanchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,508.52 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and $555,508.52 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,478,560 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

