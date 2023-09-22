Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $60.53

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $63.15. Wayfair shares last traded at $61.93, with a volume of 280,800 shares trading hands.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Wayfair Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,898 shares of company stock worth $6,850,843 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

