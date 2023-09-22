WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,728,569 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 1.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $568,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Entegris Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,640. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

