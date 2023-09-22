WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 87,878 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $211,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $239,123.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,082.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,601 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. 148,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,713. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $154.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

