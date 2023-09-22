WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $461,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.60. 331,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,497 shares of company stock worth $5,403,768. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

