WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,209 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $68,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 26.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 8.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,071. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

