WCM Investment Management LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Primerica by 42.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.28. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.96 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.