WCM Investment Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,080. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,595. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

