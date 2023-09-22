WCM Investment Management LLC Has $27.52 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,451,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $56,195,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $35,812,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,872. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

