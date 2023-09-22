WCM Investment Management LLC Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,986 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

