WCM Investment Management LLC Has $46.38 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $46,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Azenta by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Azenta by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 55,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,419. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

