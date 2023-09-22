WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 80,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

