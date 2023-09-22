WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 20,542 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Coupang by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after buying an additional 6,243,962 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Coupang by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,374,000 after acquiring an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.39. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

