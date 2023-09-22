WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

ICUI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

