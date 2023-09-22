WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 88,233 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,233 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $553,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after buying an additional 988,830 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,740. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.01 and a 200 day moving average of $296.49.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

