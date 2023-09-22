WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,628 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $365,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 1,388,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

