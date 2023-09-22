WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,209 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $68,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 22,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

