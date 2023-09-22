Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.24. Weibo shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 53,440 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WB. Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

