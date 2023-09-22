WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $143.85

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and $143.85 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00243524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003797 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

