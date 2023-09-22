WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.22. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 18,767 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $594.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth $230,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

