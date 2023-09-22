X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,918,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 4,254,772 shares.The stock last traded at $26.16 and had previously closed at $25.53.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 174.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

