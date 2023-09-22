XRP (XRP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $682.18 Million

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, XRP has traded 2% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion and approximately $682.18 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009515 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,414,766 coins and its circulating supply is 53,245,240,268 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
