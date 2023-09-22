Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $93,000.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00.

Yext Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,009. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Yext's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

