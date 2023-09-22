Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.25

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.43).

Zegona Communications Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.28. The company has a current ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

