Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,340 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,978 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.22. 2,052,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,051. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.