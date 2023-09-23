14,932 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VCIT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,880. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

