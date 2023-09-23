553 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $379.81. 3,699,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.22. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

