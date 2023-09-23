Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €20.00 ($21.28) and last traded at €20.00 ($21.28). Approximately 6,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($21.38).

Adtran Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.01 and its 200-day moving average is €20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

