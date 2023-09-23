aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.30 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $238.60 million and $15.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,715,639 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

