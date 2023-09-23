Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $75,802,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.20. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.67 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

