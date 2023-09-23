Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.98 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $783.31 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,829,651,086 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

