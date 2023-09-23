Amaze World (AMZE) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

