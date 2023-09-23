Analyzing e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar -58.87% -86.64% -45.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A FTC Solar $123.07 million 1.33 -$99.61 million ($0.65) -2.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

33.6% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for e.Digital and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 0 2 2 1 2.80

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 182.63%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than e.Digital.

Volatility and Risk

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTC Solar beats e.Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

