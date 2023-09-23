Ankr 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.72 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $197.16 million and $31.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,571.42 or 1.00015418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01948149 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $10,454,710.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

