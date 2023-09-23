Astar (ASTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Astar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $269.12 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,276,408,791 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.