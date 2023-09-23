Astar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Astar has a market cap of $267.02 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,275,959,173 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

