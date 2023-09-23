Atlas Arteria Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 24th.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Arteria

In related news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.75 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,750.00 ($18,548.39). 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

