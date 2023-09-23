Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 12,459,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

