Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) vs. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Head to Head Analysis

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 58.69 -$6.90 million ($0.57) -0.57 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 34.82 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -201.30% -128.03% MSP Recovery -29.08% -15.83% -10.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Auddia and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Auddia beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

