Band Protocol Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $141.33 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 138,651,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,251,535 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

