Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $186.29 million and $4.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.54 or 0.05990385 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,647,841 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,227,847 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

