Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.70

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003386 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $2.70 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

