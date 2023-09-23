Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops One Day Volume of $71,322.14 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $71,322.14 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.23789526 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $66,295.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

