BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $364.88 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $364.88 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002826 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000038 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $15,372,004.12 traded over the last 24 hours."

