Blur Trading Down 3.3% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Blur has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 943,634,921.9939117 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.1801008 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $13,790,354.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

