BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214.13 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $210.54 or 0.00792288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and approximately $214.13 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,454 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,537.06873918. The last known price of BNB is 210.63651432 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1633 active market(s) with $265,521,480.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.