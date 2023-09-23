BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214.13 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $210.54 or 0.00792288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and approximately $214.13 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,454 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
