BNB Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. BNB has a total market cap of $32.32 billion and approximately $212.37 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.05 or 0.00790625 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,433 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,537.06873918. The last known price of BNB is 210.63651432 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1633 active market(s) with $265,521,480.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
