Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.74

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.74 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 91.09 ($1.13). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 10,117 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9,150.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.57.

About Cambridge Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.