Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
