Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNNEF

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.