Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. 1,024,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,740. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

